WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russia made it clear to the United States that the only way to secure the release of basketball star Brittney Griner is to free Russian citizen Viktor Bout, a senior administration official told reporters on Thursday.

"Through multiple engagements the Russians made clear that the only route to securing Brittney's return was release of the Russian national Viktor Bout," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Griner was released from Russian custody in exchange for Bout.