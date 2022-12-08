UrduPoint.com

US Says Russia Insisted Only Route To Secure Griner's Release Was To Free Viktor Bout

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 09:13 PM

US Says Russia Insisted Only Route to Secure Griner's Release Was to Free Viktor Bout

Russia made it clear to the United States that the only way to secure the release of basketball star Brittney Griner is to free Russian citizen Viktor Bout, a senior administration official told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russia made it clear to the United States that the only way to secure the release of basketball star Brittney Griner is to free Russian citizen Viktor Bout, a senior administration official told reporters on Thursday.

"Through multiple engagements the Russians made clear that the only route to securing Brittney's return was release of the Russian national Viktor Bout," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Griner was released from Russian custody in exchange for Bout.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia United States From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court directs newly constituted JIT to sub ..

Supreme Court directs newly constituted JIT to submit progress report in Arshad ..

46 seconds ago
 Experts for establishing insurance pools to protec ..

Experts for establishing insurance pools to protect people from losses in disast ..

47 seconds ago
 EU Plans to Suspend Licenses of Several Russian Br ..

EU Plans to Suspend Licenses of Several Russian Broadcasters Under New Sanctions ..

48 seconds ago
 Pervaiz Elahi okays waste-to-energy project for La ..

Pervaiz Elahi okays waste-to-energy project for Lahore

10 minutes ago
 Developed countries guilty of climate change: PHEC ..

Developed countries guilty of climate change: PHEC chairman

10 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia opens volunteer registration for Umra ..

Saudi Arabia opens volunteer registration for Umrah, Hajj

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.