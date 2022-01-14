UrduPoint.com

US Says Russia Readying 'false-flag' Operation To Invade Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 11:24 PM

Russia has put in place operatives trained in explosives to carry out a "false-flag" operation to create a pretext to invade Ukraine, a US official said Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Russia has put in place operatives trained in explosives to carry out a "false-flag" operation to create a pretext to invade Ukraine, a US official said Friday.

"We have information that indicates Russia has already prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine," the official said.

