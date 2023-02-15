US Says Russia Unlawfully Relocated Ukrainian Children Into Controlled Areas - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The United States has accused Russia of illegally relocating thousands of Ukrainian children into the areas under its control, while also claiming that the government is involved in such transfers at all levels, the report by the Conflict Observatory, a program supported by the State Department, alleged on Tuesday.

"Yale HRL has collected information about at least 6,000 children from Ukraine ages four months to 17 years who have been held at camps and other facilities since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022," the report said. "Arrivals to these facilities began in February 2022; the most recent transfers occurred in January 2023. The total number of children is not known and is likely significantly higher than 6,000."

The report went on to claim that Russia is relocating children to at least 43 facilities identified by Yale Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL), 41 of which are pre-existing summer camps located in Crimea and in other Russian regions.

"Among the camps, 12 are clustered around the Black Sea, 7 are in occupied Crimea, and 10 are clustered around the cities of Moscow, Kazan, and Yekaterinburg," it said. "Eleven of the camps are located over 500 miles from Ukraine's border with Russia, including two camps in Siberia and one in Russia's Far East... Yale HRL identified two facilities associated with the deportation of orphans: a psychiatric hospital, and a family center."

The report alleges that the main aim of these camps is political re-education.

"Multiple camps endorsed by the Russian Federation are advertised as "integration programs," with the apparent goal of integrating children from Ukraine into the Russian government's vision of national culture, history, and society," it said.

The reported continued to say that consent is systematically violated.

"Consent gathered from parents for their child to attend a camp included signing over power of attorney in some cases, including to an unnamed agent," it said.

"Other parents allege that the specific elements of the consent they gave were violated, such as the term of stay and procedures for reuniting with their children. Still other parents allegedly refused to allow their children to go to camps, but were ignored by camp organizers who enrolled the children in camps regardless."

According to the report, about 10% of camps have suspended the returns of children back to Ukraine.

" At two camps, Artek and Medvezhonok, children's returns were suspended indefinitely, according to parents," it said. "Medvezhonok is one of the largest camps identified, at one point hosting at least 300 children from Ukraine. Officials there originally told the children's parents they would return at the end of summer, but later rescinded the date of return. Hundreds of children from Ukraine from at least two other camps, Luchistyi and Orlyonok, have been or are being held past their scheduled date of return; Yale HRL has been unable to identify how many of these children have been reunited with their parents."

The report concluded that the Russian government at all levels is engaged in such relocations.

"Yale HRL has identified several dozen Federal, regional, and local figures directly engaged in operating and politically justifying the program," it claimed. "Activities of officials allegedly implicated in the operation include logistical coordination (i.e., transporting children), raising funds, collecting supplies, direct camp management, and promoting the program within Russia and occupied areas of Ukraine."

Russia has always denied that it is forcing people to move to Russia.

Russia has accepted almost 4 million refugees from Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in September , adding that all refugees came to the country voluntarily.