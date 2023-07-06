US Says Russian Aircraft Conducted 'Unprofessional' Intercept of Military Drone in Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US Air Forces Central Commander Alex Grynkewich said in a press release that Russian fighter jets engaged in an unprofessional intercept of American military drones conducting a mission against terrorists in Syria.

"Earlier today at approximately 10:40 a.m., Russian military aircraft engaged in unsafe and unprofessional behavior while interacting with US aircraft in Syria," Grynkewich said on Wednesday. "While three US MQ-9 drones were conducting a mission against ISIS (Islamic State, outlawed in Russia) targets, three Russian fighter jets began harassing the drones."

Grynkewich said Russian jets allegedly dropped multiple parachute flares in front of the drones, forcing them to conduct evasive maneuvers.

The US commander also said a Russian pilot positioned the aircraft in front of a US military drone and activated its afterburner.

The United States urges Russian forces in Syria to stop such behavior so it can focus on operations against the Islamic State terrorist group.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said that at least 12 cases of gross violations by the US coalition of deconfliction protocols were recorded during the past day.