Open Menu

US Says Russian Aircraft Conducted 'Unprofessional' Intercept Of Military Drone In Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 03:50 AM

US Says Russian Aircraft Conducted 'Unprofessional' Intercept of Military Drone in Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US Air Forces Central Commander Alex Grynkewich said in a press release that Russian fighter jets engaged in an unprofessional intercept of American military drones conducting a mission against terrorists in Syria.

"Earlier today at approximately 10:40 a.m., Russian military aircraft engaged in unsafe and unprofessional behavior while interacting with US aircraft in Syria," Grynkewich said on Wednesday. "While three US MQ-9 drones were conducting a mission against ISIS (Islamic State, outlawed in Russia) targets, three Russian fighter jets began harassing the drones."

Grynkewich said Russian jets allegedly dropped multiple parachute flares in front of the drones, forcing them to conduct evasive maneuvers.

The US commander also said a Russian pilot positioned the aircraft in front of a US military drone and activated its afterburner.

The United States urges Russian forces in Syria to stop such behavior so it can focus on operations against the Islamic State terrorist group.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said that at least 12 cases of gross violations by the US coalition of deconfliction protocols were recorded during the past day.

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Syria Russia ISIS United States

Recent Stories

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

2 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

3 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

3 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

4 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

4 hours ago
CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

4 hours ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

4 hours ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

4 hours ago
 Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

4 hours ago
 Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

4 hours ago
 Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of P ..

Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World