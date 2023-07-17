Russia's decision to withdraw from the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, risks worsening food insecurity and harming millions of people worldwide, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russia's decision to withdraw from the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, risks worsening food insecurity and harming millions of people worldwide, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said on Monday.

"(Russia's withdrawal) will worsen food insecurity and harm millions of vulnerable people around the world," Hodge said in a statement, as quoted by CNN.

The Black Sea Initiative has proven critical in keeping food prices down around the world, despite upward price pressure tied to the conflict in Ukraine, the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the grain agreement has been de facto terminated, although Russia would immediately return to deal if the commitments made to Moscow were fulfilled.