US Says Sanctions Will Not Target Ukrainians, Including Those in Areas That Joined Russia

The new US sanctions are not designed to target Ukraine or Ukrainians, including those living in areas that have joined Russia, the US Treasury said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The new US sanctions are not designed to target Ukraine or Ukrainians, including those living in areas that have joined Russia, the US Treasury said.

"As noted in the FAQ, OFAC sanctions are not designed to target Ukraine or Ukrainians, including those living in areas occupied or purportedly annexed by Russia.

Also as noted in the FAQ, OFAC will generally not impose sanctions on non-U.S. persons that engage in transactions that would be authorized for U.S. persons, such as certain energy-related transactions," i said.