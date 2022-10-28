UrduPoint.com

US Says Sending 4 Satellite Comms Antennas To Ukraine, Not Meant To Substitute Starlink

The United States is sending four satellite communication antennas to Ukraine for the first time in the newly announced Ukraine aid package, but they are not meant to substitute Starlink satellites, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The United States is sending four satellite communication antennas to Ukraine for the first time in the newly announced Ukraine aid package, but they are not meant to substitute Starlink satellites, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Friday.

"These antennas provide an additional capability on the ground at a critical time when Ukraine's infrastructure is being hit," Singh said during a press briefing. "These sat comms are not intended to serve as a substitute for service like Starlink. They help increase communication efforts on the battlefield."

