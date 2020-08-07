US Says Sending Immediate $15 Mn In Food, Medicine To Lebanon
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 07:29 PM
The United States said Friday it would would send an immediate $15 million worth of food and medicine to help Lebanon after Beirut's massive port blast
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The United States said Friday it would would send an immediate $15 million worth of food and medicine to help Lebanon after Beirut's massive port blast.
The aid, to be transported through the US military, amounts to three months' worth of food for 50,000 people and three months' worth of medicine for 60,000 people, the US Agency for International Development said.