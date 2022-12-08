(@FahadShabbir)

A senior US official had a detailed conversation today with Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia on espionage charges, to talk through the release of basketball star Brittney Griner, a senior US administration official told reporters on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) A senior US official had a detailed conversation today with Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia on espionage charges, to talk through the release of basketball star Brittney Griner, a senior US administration official told reporters on Thursday.

"Another senior US official spoke at length today with Paul from prison and talked through today's news," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Griner was released from Russian custody in exchange for Russian citizen Viktor Bout.