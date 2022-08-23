(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The United States is seriously looking into Iran's comments on the nuclear deal, and encouraged by Tehran dropping some of its demands, although there are still outstanding matters that have to be addressed, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"We are seriously reviewing those comments.

At the same time, we are engaging with our partners with the EU, with our European allies on the way ahead. These consultations have taken place at various levels," Price told reporters. "We are encouraged by the fact that Iran appears to have dropped some of its non starter demands, such as lifting the FTO (Foreign Terrorist Organizations) designation of the IRGC, but as you've heard from us over the past couple days, there are still some outstanding issues that must be resolved, some gaps that must be bridged. If we are able to get there."