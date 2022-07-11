US Says Stands With Cuban People Against Their Government on 1st Anniversary of Protests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The United States recognizes the determination of the Cuban people and stands with them against their government on the first anniversary of protests that hit the island, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"One year after the July 11, 2021 protests in Cuba, the United States recognizes the determination and courage of the Cuban people as they continue to fight for respect for human rights and persevere through repression during a historic year. We celebrate the Cuban people and commend their indomitable determination in the face of oppression," Blinken said in a statement.

He noted that the US will continue to support Cubans in their "struggle for democracy."

"To the Cuban people: Americans watched with admiration on July 11, 2021 as tens of thousands of you took to the streets to raise your voices for human rights, fundamental freedoms, and a better life.

And we stand with you as the Cuban regime, instead of welcoming the voices of the people, has condemned hundreds of protestors to decades-long prison sentences," he added.

On July 11, 2021, protests broke out in Cuba for the first time in years in which demonstrators demanded free elections and steps to alleviate poverty. Government supporters then gathered in great numbers and held counter rallies.

The Cuban authorities accused the United States of precipitating the unrest, but Washington dismissed the allegations as false.

The Cuban government continues to hold in detention more than 700 protesters who took to the streets nearly one year ago, the State Department said.