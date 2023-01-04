UrduPoint.com

US Says Still Considers Venezuela's Maduro 'illegitimate'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 07:31 PM

US says still considers Venezuela's Maduro 'illegitimate'

The United States said Tuesday it still did not consider Nicolas Maduro to be the legitimate president of Venezuela and would maintain sanctions after the opposition dissolved its "interim government.

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The United States said Tuesday it still did not consider Nicolas Maduro to be the legitimate president of Venezuela and would maintain sanctions after the opposition dissolved its "interim government." The State Department said that Venezuelan government assets in the United States, including of the state oil company, would remain under the authority of the opposition-led National Assembly, which was elected in 2015 but has been disempowered by Maduro's leftist government.

"Our approach to Nicolas Maduro is not changing. He is not the legitimate leader of Venezuela," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"We continue to recognize what is the only remaining democratically elected institution in Venezuela today, and that's the 2015 National Assembly," Price said.

Asked about Venezuelan assets, Price said, "Our overall Venezuela-related sanctions and related restrictions remain in place." "I understand that members of the National Assembly are discussing amongst themselves how they will oversee these overseas assets." The United States, under former president Donald Trump, set a goal of toppling Maduro in 2019 -- after elections widely seen as fraudulent and an economic crisis that has seen millions flee the country.

Joined by most Western and Latin American nations at the time, the United States recognized the National Assembly's Juan Guaido as interim president.

But after little headway at deposing Maduro, the National Assembly -- now largely a symbolic force in Caracas -- dissolved Guaido's "interim government."

Related Topics

National Assembly Company Oil Trump Price Caracas United States Venezuela 2015 2019 Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to sup ..

RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to support public transport network ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic ac ..

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic accidents and accidents against ..

17 minutes ago
 QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity ..

QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services throu ..

17 minutes ago
 Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufactur ..

Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers gathering at DUPHAT 2023 N ..

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Servic ..

Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Services&#039; to join SCDA

47 minutes ago
 Congressman-Elect George Santos Admits to 2008 Bra ..

Congressman-Elect George Santos Admits to 2008 Brazil Theft - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.