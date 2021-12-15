UrduPoint.com

US Says Still Consulting With Allies On Best Format For Talks Between Russia, NATO

Wed 15th December 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The United States is continuing its discussions with allies and partners on the best format for security talks between NATO nations and Russia, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We are continuing to consult closely with our European allies and partners to determine the best format for the security talks that President Biden and President Putin agreed to, and we are consulting closely with our partners on how to proceed," Psaki told a press briefing.

