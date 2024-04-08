US Says Still Opposes Rafah Assault After Netanyahu Says Date Set
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 11:22 PM
The United States said Monday it still opposed a major Israeli assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a date was set
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The United States said Monday it still opposed a major Israeli assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a date was set.
President Joe Biden's administration has repeatedly called on Israel to present a plan to protect civilians in Rafah, where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken shelter from the six-month-old war.
"We have made clear to Israel that we think a full-scale military invasion of Rafah would have an enormously harmful effect on those civilians and that it would ultimately hurt Israel's security," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters when asked about Netanyahu's remarks.
"It's not just a question of Israel presenting a plan to us. We have made clear to them that we think that there is a better way to achieve what is a legitimate goal, which is to degrade and dismantle and defeat the Hamas battalions that still remain in Rafah," Miller said.
Netanyahu in a video statement Monday did not say when the incursion would incur into Rafah but said, "It will happen -- there is a date."
Recent Stories
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse
Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak
Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families
Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt
PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA
Enthusiastic reception for newly elected MNA, deputy speaker KP assembly in Chit ..
AC fine shopkeepers for overcharging items
White House urges Palestine group to 'come through' on Gaza ceasefire
More Stories From World
-
White House urges Palestine group to 'come through' on Gaza ceasefire42 minutes ago
-
Brazil judge orders probe of Musk over censorship charge1 hour ago
-
Jellyfish invade Venezuelan waters, worrying fishermen1 hour ago
-
Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 971 hour ago
-
Mortar fire kills 3 Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo: Southern African force4 hours ago
-
Boeing plane makes emergency landing after engine cover falls off4 hours ago
-
Jordanians keep up Ramadan rallies for Gaza ceasefire4 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table4 hours ago
-
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee influx in Lebanon visit4 hours ago
-
PM leaves for Lahore after concluding visit to KSA5 hours ago
-
Trump says up to states to decide abortion5 hours ago
-
China's first geothermal scientific exploration well to reach 5,200 meters deep5 hours ago