US Says Sudan Army Has 'responsibility' To Join Ceasefire Talks
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 06:47 PM
The United States called on Sudan's army to join US-brokered ceasefire talks that got underway Wednesday in Switzerland with only one side in the brutal war, the rival Rapid Support Forces
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The United States called on Sudan's army to join US-brokered ceasefire talks that got underway Wednesday in Switzerland with only one side in the brutal war, the rival Rapid Support Forces.
"We have stressed that they have a responsibility to be there, and we'll continue to make that clear," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
He declined to say whether the United States was optimistic that the army would join.
Washington has been pressing the army to come, including through a phone call by Secretary of State Antony Blinken with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan,
Sudan has criticized the participation as an observer in the talks of the United Arab Emirates, which has been widely accused of military support to the paramilitary RSF.
"What is happening in Sudan right now is one of the most dire humanitarian situations in the world, and so there is a moral responsibility for the United States and other like-minded partners to try and come together and see what else can be done to help alleviate that situation," Patel said.
sct/st
Recent Stories
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo's key Nikkei index closes 3.64% higher7 minutes ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks start in Qatar as war toll tops 40,000 dead27 minutes ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry27 minutes ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region27 minutes ago
-
Venezuela opposition candidate slams Maduro for blocking 'transition'27 minutes ago
-
Thai lawmakers elect Shinawatra heiress as PM27 minutes ago
-
Harris to unveil plan for US economy in major policy rollout27 minutes ago
-
At Tower of London, survival of UK in hands of new Ravenmaster27 minutes ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot37 minutes ago
-
Scientists pinpoint dino-killing asteroid's origin: past Jupiter47 minutes ago
-
Skiing in Lesotho: an African adventure under pressure47 minutes ago
-
Biden goes from star to sideshow at Democratic convention2 hours ago