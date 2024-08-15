US says Sudan army has 'responsibility' to join ceasefire talks

The United States called on Sudan's army to join US-brokered ceasefire talks that got underway Wednesday in Switzerland with only one side in the brutal war, the rival Rapid Support Forces

"We have stressed that they have a responsibility to be there, and we'll continue to make that clear," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

He declined to say whether the United States was optimistic that the army would join.

Washington has been pressing the army to come, including through a phone call by Secretary of State Antony Blinken with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan,

Sudan has criticized the participation as an observer in the talks of the United Arab Emirates, which has been widely accused of military support to the paramilitary RSF.

"What is happening in Sudan right now is one of the most dire humanitarian situations in the world, and so there is a moral responsibility for the United States and other like-minded partners to try and come together and see what else can be done to help alleviate that situation," Patel said.

