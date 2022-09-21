(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The United States takes Russian President Vladimir Putin's words about nuclear weapons use seriously, but sees no need to boost readiness of its own strategic deterrent forces at the moment, National Security coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We always have to take this kind of rhetoric seriously.

It is irresponsible rhetoric for a nuclear power to talk that way," Kirby told ABC news.

The US is monitoring the situation, but sees no need to boost its own strategic forces' readiness, he added.

Earlier in the day, Putin signed an order calling up 300,000 reservists to support Russia's military operation in Ukraine. He accused the west of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia, and warned that Moscow will use all means in case its territorial integrity is threatened.