US Says to Do Best to 'Hold Russia to Account,' But Not Via Direct Military Confrontation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The United States is ready to do everything, except for a direct military confrontation, to hold Russia to account for the Ukraine crisis, Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh told CNN.

"Well, we're gonna we're gonna have time to hold these people to account for what they've done, but our measures are going to take time to work. We're not going to commit to a military direct military confrontation with Russia. The President's been clear about that, but everything short of a direct military confrontation with Russia, we will do and will do with our allies and will intensify it for as long as it takes," Singh said.