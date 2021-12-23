US Says to Factor In Energy Market Situation in Any Response to Russian Action in Ukraine

The situation in the world energy market will be factored into any US response to possible Russian actions in Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The situation in the world energy market will be factored into any US response to possible Russian actions in Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

"The energy market is something that has consequences for our people, for European people, for people around the world and it'll be factored into our analysis and in our response as it is in a number of areas of our foreign policy, but I don't have anything to say about it beyond that," the official told a press briefing, when asked if spiking energy prices in Europe make discussions with EU allies about sanctions against Russia more difficult.