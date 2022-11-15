US Says to Keep Providing Air Defense Systems to Ukraine After New Russian Missile Strikes

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States and its allies will continue to support Ukraine's air defense needs following new Russian missile strikes earlier on Tuesday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said

"The United States and our allies and partners will continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself, including air defense systems," Sullivan said in a press release on Tuesday. "We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched 85 missile strikes that mostly targeted energy facilities and expects 20 more strikes.

The US Defense Department has said that it provided National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine earlier this month and they are already operational.

In addition, the Biden administration approved another $400 million security assistance package for Ukraine last week that includes missiles for HAWK air defense systems, four Avenger air defense systems and 192 Stinger missiles.