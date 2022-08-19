US Says to Provide Ukraine With 16 Howitzers, 36,000 Artillery Rounds in New Aid Package

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The new US $775 million package of security aid for Ukraine will include 16 105-mm howitzers and ammunition, a senior defense official said on Friday.

"The second item ... is 16 howitzers. Now these are 105 millimeter howitzers," the official told a briefing.

The United States will also provide 36,000 artillery rounds to service the new batch of howitzers, the official added.