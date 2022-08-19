- Home
- World
- News
- US Says to Provide Ukraine With 16 Howitzers, 36,000 Artillery Rounds in New Aid Package
US Says To Provide Ukraine With 16 Howitzers, 36,000 Artillery Rounds In New Aid Package
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 09:31 PM
The new US $775 million package of security aid for Ukraine will include 16 105-mm howitzers and ammunition, a senior defense official said on Friday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The new US $775 million package of security aid for Ukraine will include 16 105-mm howitzers and ammunition, a senior defense official said on Friday.
"The second item ... is 16 howitzers. Now these are 105 millimeter howitzers," the official told a briefing.
The United States will also provide 36,000 artillery rounds to service the new batch of howitzers, the official added.