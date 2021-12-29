US Says 'Too Soon to Tell' If Iran Returned to JCPOA Talks With More Constructive Approach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The US State Department believes it is premature to say whether Iran has returned to nuclear deal talks with a more constructive approach, spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"it's really too soon to tell whether Iran has returned with a more constructive approach to the new round of JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) talks," Price told journalists.