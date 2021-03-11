US Says Turkey Has No Immunity in 2017 Assault on Anti-Erdogan Protesters in Washington

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The Biden administration said in a court filing that the Turkish government has no immunity in the May 2017 incident when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security personnel assaulted protesters in Washington.

The Biden administration filed a friend-of-the-court brief in a lawsuit that the affected protesters filed against the Turkish government regarding the assault.

"Here, the district court-having reviewed an extensive body of evidence, including numerous videos of the altercations at issue and declarations from security experts-found that Turkish security personnel 'violently' attacked civilian protesters, including by 'strik[ing] and kick[ing]' protesters who had fallen to the ground, with no reasonable basis for perceiving a threat to President Erdogan," the brief said on Wednesday... On the basis of the district court's factual determinations, however, the United States agrees with its conclusion that Turkey is not immune from these suits."

The court filing, submitted by acting State Department Legal Adviser Richard Visek and acting Assistant US Attorney General Brian Boynton, said the conduct of the Turkish security personnel cannot be regarded as an exercise of the agents' protective function.

Foreign security personnel are immune from prosecution in violent incidents involving civilians as long as they act to protect diplomats and senior officials from threats of bodily harm, but the rule does not apply if foreign security personnel take actions that are unreasonable or serve no protective function, the brief said.

In May 2017, Erdogan's bodyguards attacked a group of Kurdish protesters outside the home of Turkey's ambassador to the United States during the Turkish president's visit to Washington. The incident left 11 people injured, nine of whom were hospitalized.

The State Department said it had contacted Ankara to express its concerns about the altercation, however, Turkey blamed the altercation on the protesters, which it said were supporting the US-outlawed terror group Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).