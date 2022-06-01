US Says Ukraine Assured Washington Long-Range Systems Would Not Target Russian Territory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) A US senior administration official told reporters that Ukraine assured them they will not use the long range systems for targets on Russian territory, and Washington is comfortable they will not.

"The Ukrainians have given us assurances they will not use these systems against targets in Russian territory and so based on those assurances, we're very comfortable that they will not," the official said on Tuesday.