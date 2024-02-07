Open Menu

US Says Vote Delaying Senegal Presidential Poll Not 'legitimate'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM

US says vote delaying Senegal presidential poll not 'legitimate'

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The US state department said a vote by Senegal's parliament to delay presidential elections until December "cannot be considered legitimate", urging the country to move forward with the election "in accordance with the Constitution".

Senegal was plunged into its worst political crisis in decades after President Macky Sall on Saturday announced a postponement to the poll originally scheduled for February 25.

Lawmakers voted almost unanimously in favour of the delay on Monday night, as some opposition deputies, were unable to cast their votes.

"The United States is deeply concerned by actions taken to delay Senegal's February 25 presidential election, which run contrary to Senegal's strong democratic tradition," Matthew Miller, a US state department spokesman, said in a statement published Tuesday.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote United States Senegal February December Opposition

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

29 minutes ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

2 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

2 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

6 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

15 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

15 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

15 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

15 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

15 hours ago

More Stories From World