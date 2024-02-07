US Says Vote Delaying Senegal Presidential Poll Not 'legitimate'
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The US state department said a vote by Senegal's parliament to delay presidential elections until December "cannot be considered legitimate", urging the country to move forward with the election "in accordance with the Constitution".
Senegal was plunged into its worst political crisis in decades after President Macky Sall on Saturday announced a postponement to the poll originally scheduled for February 25.
Lawmakers voted almost unanimously in favour of the delay on Monday night, as some opposition deputies, were unable to cast their votes.
"The United States is deeply concerned by actions taken to delay Senegal's February 25 presidential election, which run contrary to Senegal's strong democratic tradition," Matthew Miller, a US state department spokesman, said in a statement published Tuesday.
