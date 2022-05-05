US Says Wants to See Prolonged Ceasefire as Some Civilians Evacuated Azovstal- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) US State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Wednesday that every time when a person utilizes a humanitarian corridor is a good thing, however, the United States wants to see a prolonged ceasefire in Ukraine.

Price's comment comes as some civilians were evacuated from the surrounded steel plant Azovstal plant in Mariupol while the Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries remain in the facility.

"Every time an individual is able to take advantage of humanitarian corridor or humanitarian pause to reach safety, that is a good thing ," Price said. "What we want to see happen however is a prolonged humanitarian corridor, prolonged humanitarian access.

"

On Monday, the Donetsk People's Republic's territorial defense staff reported that 101 people were evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol to Bezymennoye.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday that thanks to the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, 80 civilians who were held by Ukrainian extremists were rescued from the territory of Azovstal. Russia has consistently tried to open humanitarian corridors throughout the territories in Ukraine affected by its special operation.