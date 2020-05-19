UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Says WHO 'failure' In COVID-19 Response 'cost Many Lives'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:17 PM

US says WHO 'failure' in COVID-19 response 'cost many lives'

The US health chief on Monday slammed the World Health Organization's "failure" to obtain and provide vital information on COVID-19 that could have reined in the pandemic and saved lives

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The US health chief on Monday slammed the World Health Organization's "failure" to obtain and provide vital information on COVID-19 that could have reined in the pandemic and saved lives.

"We must be frank about one of the Primary reasons this outbreak spun out of control: There was a failure by this organisation to obtain the information that the world needed, and that failure cost many lives," US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said in a video address to the WHO's main annual meeting.

Related Topics

World (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Singapor ..

21 minutes ago

Stranded ornithologists finally back in UK

4 minutes ago

PSQCA asks manufacturers, distributors of hand san ..

4 minutes ago

Jordan: 'Maddening' Bulls dynasty couldn't seek '9 ..

4 minutes ago

85 arrested in crackdown against profiteers in Pes ..

4 minutes ago

Heaps of garbage may cause health threat for publi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.