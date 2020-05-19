US says WHO 'failure' in COVID-19 response 'cost many lives'

The US health chief on Monday slammed the World Health Organization's "failure" to obtain and provide vital information on COVID-19 that could have reined in the pandemic and saved lives

"We must be frank about one of the Primary reasons this outbreak spun out of control: There was a failure by this organisation to obtain the information that the world needed, and that failure cost many lives," US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said in a video address to the WHO's main annual meeting.