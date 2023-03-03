UrduPoint.com

US Says Will Add Over 25 Prosecutors To Crack Down On Sanctions Evasion, Export Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The US Justice Department will mobilize more resources and add over 25 new prosecutors to enhance its crackdown on sanctions evasion and export control violations, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Thursday.

"And to address the increasing intersection of corporate crime and national security, the department is today announcing significant restructuring and resource commitments within the National Security Division. That division, of course, is overseen by Assistant Attorney General Matt Olsen," Monaco said in her remarks at the American Bar Association National Institute on White Collar Crime. "We will add more than 25 new prosecutors who will investigate and prosecute sanctions evasion, export control violations and similar economic crimes."

