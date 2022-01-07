UrduPoint.com

US Says Will Consider Different Path Forward If Deal On Return To JCPOA Not Soon Reached

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The United States will have to consider another path forward if it does not soon reach an agreement on the mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal with Iran, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Time is absolutely running short, and we have not been shy in making that clear. If we don't soon reach an understanding on mutual return to compliance, Iran accelerating nuclear steps will hollow out those non-proliferation benefits the JCPOA conveyed, and we will have to consider a different path forward. That is a matter of weeks. It is certainly not a matter of months," Price said.

