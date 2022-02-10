US Says Will Keep Syria on UNSC Agenda Amid Reports of Deal with Russia to Cut Sessions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Washington is engaged to keep the global community's focus on the crisis in Syria amid reports suggesting that the United States and Russia reached an agreement to propose holding fewer meetings at the UN Security Council on the situation in the Arab Republic, US Department of State Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Foreign Policy reported that Russian and US diplomats at the UN Security Council had reached a deal to scale back the Council's monthly meetings on Syria's chemical weapons to one in three months and combine separate sessions on the political and humanitarian tracks.

"We continue to be highly engaged in pushing the Security Council to address the crisis in Syria across as many dimensions as possible," Porter said. "We've also been engaged in an effort to keep Syria on the agenda in the face of repression from Russia and others on the Council. We're fighting to maintain the international community's focus on the conflict and we'll continue to do so."

Russia, which presides over the Security Council in February, had already asked other Council's members to consolidate meetings on Syria's political and humanitarian situation.

During its last presidency in October 2020, Russia combined the two separate sessions into one meeting.

"The Council's program of work is a negotiation among all members of the Security Council," Porter said when asked to comment on the reports of the latest US-Russian proposal.

This month, the UN Security Council will hold the three meetings on Syria's chemical, political and humanitarian dossier on February 25.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011, with Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups.

In an effort to resolve the political crisis, the United Nations launched the Syrian Constitutional Committee in October 2019. Despite its attempts to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition, the 150-member body has so far failed to find common ground and reach an understanding of how to move toward the political settlement in Syria.