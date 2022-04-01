UrduPoint.com

US Says Will Not Recognize Results Of Referendum In South Ossetia To Join Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 12:40 AM

US Says Will Not Recognize Results of Referendum in South Ossetia to Join Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United States will not recognize the results of the referendum in South Ossetia to join Russia, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Neither de facto authorities nor the Russian government have the right to make decisions about the future of South Ossetia, which is part of Georgia," Price said during a press briefing when asked about the State Department's position on the referendum.

The head of the breakaway republic of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, said on Wednesday that the country's strategic goal is to join Russia and the necessary legal steps will be made in the near future.

According to the South Ossetian leader, the world is currently at a tipping point, with "the Russian world defending today the interests of those who are committed to it." Bibilov later told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel that the republic should organize a referendum on the issue as stipulated by the country's constitution.

