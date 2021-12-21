UrduPoint.com

US Says Will React To Moscow's Security Demands With Own Concerns Over Russia's Activities

US Says Will React to Moscow's Security Demands With Own Concerns Over Russia's Activities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The United States will put on the table its own concerns over Russia's activities in response to Moscow's proposal for a security deal with NATO presented last week, Department of State spokesman Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Russia ... has put on the table its concerns with American and with NATO activities. We're going to put on the table our concerns with Russian activities that we believe are harmful to our collective interests and our collective values with our European allies and partners," Price said.

