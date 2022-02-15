UrduPoint.com

US Says Will See Signs Of De-Escalation In Hours Or Days If Russia Chooses This Path

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United Sates could see tangible signs of de-escalation in Ukraine if Russia makes a political decision to choose this path, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"There are a range of steps that the Russian Federation could take that would signal de-escalation ... In the course of hours or days, we could see tangible signs of de-escalation if Russia makes a political decision to do so," Price told a briefing.

