US Says Will See Signs of De-Escalation in Hours or Days If Russia Chooses This Path

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United Sates could see tangible signs of de-escalation in Ukraine if Russia makes a political decision to choose this path, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"There are a range of steps that the Russian Federation could take that would signal de-escalation ... In the course of hours or days, we could see tangible signs of de-escalation if Russia makes a political decision to do so," Price told a briefing.