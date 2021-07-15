US Says Will Send More COVID-19 Vaccines to Haiti Soon After First 500,000 Doses Delivered

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The United States has already sent 500,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to Haiti via the COVAX mechanism, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday, adding that Washington plans to supply more doses soon.

"Last night, Haiti received 500,000 doses of COVID-19 Moderna vaccines donated by the United States through the COVAX facility and we will send a significant amount of [vaccine] doses to Haiti soon," she said during a press briefing

The move is part of the Biden administration's commitment to share 80 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines with countries around the world.

The US government is allocating the vaccine doses on the basis of availability and whether the countries are ready to receive and administer them.