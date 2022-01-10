US Says Will Slap Financial Sanctions, Enhance NATO Forces If Russia Advances on Ukraine

The US will take steps including export control on key industries and sanctions on financial institutions if Russia launches an incursion into Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The US will take steps including export control on key industries and sanctions on financial institutions if Russia launches an incursion into Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday.

"What we said is if Russia further invades Ukraine there will be significant costs and consequences well beyond what happened in 2014 ... Those costs will include financial sanctions, and it's been reported that those sanctions will include key financial institutions, export control that targets key industries, enhancement of NATO force posture on allied territory, and increased security assistance to Ukraine," Sherman told a press briefing.