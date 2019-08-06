US says will use every tool to end Maduro 'dictatorship' in Venezuela

The White House said Tuesday it would use "every appropriate tool" to end the presidency of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro after President Donald Trump ordered a freeze on the country's US-based assets

"The Maduro dictatorship must end for Venezuela to have a stable, democratic, and prosperous future-free from the horrors of socialism that have ravaged this once great country," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

"As the Trump administration has made clear: all options are on the table. The United States will use every appropriate tool to end Maduro's hold on Venezuela, support the Venezuelan people's access to humanitarian assistance, and ensure a democratic transition in Venezuela."