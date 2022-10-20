US Says Will Use Sanctions to Prevent Transfer of 'Dangerous Weaponry' to Russia by Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United States is determined to apply sanctions to prevent Iran from allegedly supplying "dangerous weaponry" to Russia, the US State Department said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Saeed Iravani told reporters that Iran rejects as unfounded the claims that it is providing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia to use in Ukraine.

"We are committed to working with allies and partners to prevent the transfer of dangerous weaponry to Russia.

We will not hesitate to use our sanctions and other appropriate tools on all involved in these transfers," the State Department said.

Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy in turn said the statements by Western states about the alleged supply of Iranian drones to Russia are only an artificial pretext for putting pressure on Moscow and Tehran.

Iran and Russia have dismissed US media reports about alleged supplies of Iranian weaponry to Russia for use in the conflict in Ukraine.