US Says Within Authority To Request, Conduct UN Secretariat Probe Of Russia-Iran Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 03:30 AM

US Says Within Authority to Request, Conduct UN Secretariat Probe of Russia-Iran Ties

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States and other member states of the UN Security Council did not violate organizational rules by requesting an investigation into the alleged provision of drones for Russia by Iran because such probe requests are a standard, US Ambassador Robert Wood said.

"Far from constituting instruction to the Secretary-General, such requests for investigations are common, appropriate and by no means in violation of Article 100 of the UN Charter," Wood told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"It is therefore well within the authority of the Secretary-General to investigate Russia's and Iran's violations of Resolution 2231."

Russia's mission to the United Nations said the request violates Article 100 of the UN Charter. Moreover, the UN Secretariat cannot conduct a probe without a UN Security Council approval, according to Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected claims that Iranian drones are being provided for use to Russian forces in Ukraine.

