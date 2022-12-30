UrduPoint.com

US Says Won't Consider Petroleum Of Russia Origin Once Transformed In Another Jurisdiction

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2022 | 09:13 PM

US Says Won't Consider Petroleum of Russia Origin Once Transformed in Another Jurisdiction

Russian petroleum products will no longer be considered to be of Russian origin and subject to the price cap once they are transformed in another jurisdiction, the US Treasury announced on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian petroleum products will no longer be considered to be of Russian origin and subject to the price cap once they are transformed in another jurisdiction, the US Treasury announced on Friday.

"Once Russian petroleum products or Russian oil are substantially transformed (e.g., subjected to any of the refining processes listed below) in a jurisdiction other than the Russian Federation, they are no longer considered to be of Russian Federation origin, and thus the price cap no longer applies," the Treasury said.

The Treasury also said it does not consider blending operations, like gasoline or crude blending to be substantial transformation for the purposes of the crude oil determination.

"OFAC would not consider petroleum products to be of Russian Federation origin solely because they contain a de minimis amount of Russian petroleum products left over from a container or tank," it added. "For purposes of assessing whether petroleum products are of Russian Federation origin, U.S. persons may reasonably rely upon a certificate of origin but should exercise caution if they have reason to believe such certificate has been falsified or is otherwise erroneous."

Related Topics

Russia Oil Price Tank May From

Recent Stories

BIPP launches annual report at LCCI

BIPP launches annual report at LCCI

3 minutes ago
 PM directs to initiate outsourcing of 3 airports u ..

PM directs to initiate outsourcing of 3 airports under PPP mode

8 minutes ago
 NSC vows to respond to terror with full force

NSC vows to respond to terror with full force

11 minutes ago
 US Issues Preliminary Guidance on Price Cap For Ru ..

US Issues Preliminary Guidance on Price Cap For Russian Petroleum Products - Tre ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Football Union, UEFA Create Working Group ..

Russian Football Union, UEFA Create Working Group on Russia's Return to Int'l To ..

1 minute ago
 Langu reviews steps to tackle possible rain, snowf ..

Langu reviews steps to tackle possible rain, snowfall in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.