US Says Working Swiftly To Disburse $4.5Bln In Recently-Approved Budget Support For Kiev

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 10:29 PM

The United States is working swiftly to disburse $4.5 billion in recently-approved budget support for Ukraine, the Treasury said on Tuesday after a virtual meeting between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The United States is working swiftly to disburse $4.5 billion in recently-approved budget support for Ukraine, the Treasury said on Tuesday after a virtual meeting between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Secretary Yellen reaffirmed the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine's brave resistance against Russia's illegal war, including Russia's latest barbaric attacks on civilians, and noted the United States is working swiftly to disburse $4.5 billion in recently-approved budget support, bringing total U.S. economic assistance to $13 billion, all in grants," the press release said.

Yellen acknowledged Ukraine's significant financing needs next year for critical government services and urgent recovery projects.

She also stressed the need for inclusive coordination across international partners to help Ukraine begin to rebuild and recover, according to the release.

Last week, Yellen said the US will begin to disburse the $4.5 billion that Congress allocated in direct budget support for Ukraine in the coming weeks. In late September, President Joe Biden signed a stopgap funding bill passed by Congress to avoid a US government shutdown and provide $12.4 billion in new spending on areas related to the Ukraine conflict, including $4.5 billion in economic assistance.

