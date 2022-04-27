UrduPoint.com

US Says Working To Ensure Moldova Able To Tackle Regional Consequences Of Ukraine Conflict

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Says Working to Ensure Moldova Able to Tackle Regional Consequences of Ukraine Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The United States is striving to ensure that Moldova has everything it needs to respond to the regional consequences of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We are working to make sure that Moldova has what it needs to respond to the regional consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," Price told a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Price United States Moldova

Recent Stories

Rana Tanveer takes notice of Pak students issues s ..

Rana Tanveer takes notice of Pak students issues studying in China

17 minutes ago
 FIA gives clean chit to its former director genera ..

FIA gives clean chit to its former director general in three inquiries

17 minutes ago
 Putin to Guterres: Problem Arose After 2014 Coup i ..

Putin to Guterres: Problem Arose After 2014 Coup in Ukraine

17 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly adopts resolution pushing stat ..

UN General Assembly adopts resolution pushing states to justify veto use

19 minutes ago
 Putin Says Guterres Misled About Humanitarian Corr ..

Putin Says Guterres Misled About Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine, They Are Wor ..

19 minutes ago
 UN Secretariat Not Authorized to Conduct Investiga ..

UN Secretariat Not Authorized to Conduct Investigations on Ukraine - Guterres

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.