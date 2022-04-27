US Says Working to Ensure Moldova Able to Tackle Regional Consequences of Ukraine Conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The United States is striving to ensure that Moldova has everything it needs to respond to the regional consequences of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We are working to make sure that Moldova has what it needs to respond to the regional consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," Price told a press briefing.