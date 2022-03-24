UrduPoint.com

US 'Scheduled' For Artemis Mission Manned Lunar Landing In 2025 - NASA Chief Nelson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 03:20 AM

US 'Scheduled' for Artemis Mission Manned Lunar Landing in 2025 - NASA Chief Nelson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States is now on schedule to land its first crewed mission on the surface of the Moon in 53 years in 2025 as part of its Artemis Program, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

"We are scheduled for a crewed lander (to land on) on the Moon in 2025," Nelson told a press conference on Wednesday. "As to when the Chinese are going to land (on the Moon), I do not know."

Artemis Program Human Landing Systems Program Manager Lisa Watson-Morgan told the press conference that an earlier uncrewed Artemis flight to the Moon was scheduled for the preceding year of 2024.

"To date, all milestones have been met and we are good to go. We have right now 2024 as our uncrewed demo flight," Watson-Morgan said.

However, a senior NASA officials told a hearing of the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics held on March 1 that the Artemis 3 manned mission to the Moon would not take place until 2026 and could be as late as 2027.

