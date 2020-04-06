US Schedules Charter Flights to Evacuate Citizens From Russia on April 9 - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The United States has arranged several charter flights scheduled for April 9 to evacuate its citizens, and potentially those who hold permanent residency in the US, from Russia amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, spokeswoman at the US embassy in Moscow Rebecca Ross said on Sunday.

"US Citizens in Russia: The State Department has arranged special chartered flights for US citizens and, if space is available, US Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs). We anticipate that flights will depart Moscow early on April 9. This schedule is still subject to change," Ross wrote on Twitter.

The spokeswoman added that the charter flights from Moscow would first land in London. Passengers would then change onto flights to one of six unspecified US cities.