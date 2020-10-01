US Schedules Next Federal Execution for November 19 - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The US Justice Department said in a press release that the next federal execution has been scheduled for November 19.

"Attorney General William P. Barr today directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule the execution of Orlando Cordia Hall, who was sentenced to death after kidnapping, raping, and murdering a 16-year-old girl in 1994," the release said on Wednesday.

"Hall's execution is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2020, at US Penitentiary Terre Haute, Indiana."

Hall is the eighth inmate to be executed since the federal death penalty resumed in July after a 17-year hiatus.

The most recent federal execution occurred on September 24.