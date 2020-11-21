US Schedules Three More Executions of Federal Inmates - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The US federal government has scheduled three more executions of federal inmates convicted of murder, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Attorney General William P. Barr today directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule the executions of three federal-death row inmates sentenced to death for staggeringly brutal murders, including the murder of a child and, with respect to two inmates, the murder of multiple victims," the release said on Friday.

The three inmates will bring the total number of federal executions since they resumed in July to 11. Federal executions had been prohibited in the United States for 17 years.

On Thursday, Orland Hall, who was convicted for kidnapping and murder of a 16-year-old girl in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate to be executed by the federal government.