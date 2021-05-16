US Scholar Who Consulted Reagan on Russia Asks Putin for Russian Citizenship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Former US President Ronald Reagan's adviser on Russia, Suzanne Massie, has traveled to Moscow to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin for a Russian passport.

The 90-year-old is considered one of the most significant figures in the late Cold War period of US-Soviet relations.

"I devoted many years of my life to bringing the peoples of the United States and Russia closer to one another. It is utterly important and necessary for me today to stay in Russia in order to continue my cause. If President Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] finds it possible to grant me Russian citizenship, it will be an honor for me," Massie said in an interview with Russian broadcaster NTV.

She believes that the current US administration has no interest in and intention of trying to mend ties because they need Russia to serve as an "external enemy" figure.

Vocally critical of US President Joe Biden, Massie accused his administration of keeping own citizens in the dark and allowing major US media to manipulate information.

"I know that they will say that I am a traitor," she said.

The Reagan adviser is fluent in Russian and has written several books on Russian history and culture, as well as on her experiences as an official with the White House and Department of State. She traveled to Moscow without notifying the US authorities to participate in the annual Victory Parade at Red Square on May 9.