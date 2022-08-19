UrduPoint.com

US School Shootings Hit Record High With 193 Incidents Last Academic Year - Advocacy Group

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 09:00 PM

US School Shootings Hit Record High With 193 Incidents Last Academic Year - Advocacy Group

The number of school shootings in the United States surged during the last academic year to reach 193 documented incidents that left 59 people dead, the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety said in a report on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The number of school shootings in the United States surged during the last academic year to reach 193 documented incidents that left 59 people dead, the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety said in a report on Friday.

"Between August 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022, there were 193 incidents of gunfire at preschools and K-12 schools - nearly four times the average during these months in all other years. These incidents left 59 people shot and killed and 138 people shot and wounded," the report said.

Everytown for Gun Safety said in the report that the number of incidents was the highest it had ever recorded since 2013, when it began tracking gun violence in schools in the United States.

A total of 62 incidents were recorded in the 2020-2021 school year, the report added.

The group has documented a total of 848 gun incidents on school grounds since 2013. Those incidents resulted in the deaths of 188 people and the injury of 392 others, with nearly half of these victims being students, according to the report.

Related Topics

Dead United States May August All

Recent Stories

SACM reviews relief work in TMK

SACM reviews relief work in TMK

8 seconds ago
 Russia Says Circulated Letter at UNSC on Ukrainian ..

Russia Says Circulated Letter at UNSC on Ukrainian Provocations Against Zaporizh ..

10 seconds ago
 Hotel, restaurants tobacco smoke free campaign lau ..

Hotel, restaurants tobacco smoke free campaign launched

12 seconds ago
 Army rescue, relief operation continues in Rojhan

Army rescue, relief operation continues in Rojhan

13 seconds ago
 Partridge hunters record to be maintained

Partridge hunters record to be maintained

3 minutes ago
 UK Citizens Urged Not to Call Police Over Hosepipe ..

UK Citizens Urged Not to Call Police Over Hosepipe Ban

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.