US School Shootings Hit Record High With 193 Incidents Last Academic Year - Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The number of school shootings in the United States surged during the last academic year to reach 193 documented incidents that left 59 people dead, the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety said in a report on Friday.

"Between August 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022, there were 193 incidents of gunfire at preschools and K-12 schools - nearly four times the average during these months in all other years. These incidents left 59 people shot and killed and 138 people shot and wounded," the report said.

Everytown for Gun Safety said in the report that the number of incidents was the highest it had ever recorded since 2013, when it began tracking gun violence in schools in the United States.

A total of 62 incidents were recorded in the 2020-2021 school year, the report added.

The group has documented a total of 848 gun incidents on school grounds since 2013. Those incidents resulted in the deaths of 188 people and the injury of 392 others, with nearly half of these victims being students, according to the report.