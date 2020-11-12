US Scientist Admits Lying on Grant Applications for China Research - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) An immunology professor affiliated with two US universities pleaded guilty of fraudulently obtaining more than $4 million in grants to conduct biomedical research on behalf of China, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"As part of his plea, [Song Guo] Zheng admitted he lied on applications in order to use approximately $4.1 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop China's expertise in the areas of rheumatology and immunology," the release said.

Zheng, a professor of internal medicine, led a team conducting autoimmune research at Ohio State and Pennsylvania State universities.

He sought to hide his affiliation with a unnamed Chinese university that is controlled by the Chinese government, the release said.

When arrested while preparing to board a flight to China, Zheng's luggage contained two laptops, three cell phones, several USB drives, several sliver bars, expired Chinese passports for his family and deeds for property in China, the release added.

He was attempting to flee to China after an employer began investigating whether he was complying with American taxpayer-funded grant rules, according to the release.