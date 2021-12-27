UrduPoint.com

US Scientist E.O. Wilson Dead At 92: Foundation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:08 PM

US scientist E.O. Wilson dead at 92: foundation

E.O. Wilson, the pioneering US scientist, professor and author whose clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin's natural heir," has died at age 92, his foundation said Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :E.O. Wilson, the pioneering US scientist, professor and author whose clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin's natural heir," has died at age 92, his foundation said Monday.

Wilson was an award-winning biologist and research professor and later professor emeritus at Harvard University, and has been described as the world's leading expert on myrmecology, the study of ants.

He was the author of hundreds of scientific papers and more than 30 books, two of which won him Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction: 1978's "On Human Nature, and "The Ants" in 1990.

"Ed's holy grail was the sheer delight of the pursuit of knowledge," said Paula Ehrlich, president of the E.

O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation and co-founder of the Half-Earth Project.

"A relentless synthesizer of ideas, his courageous scientific focus and poetic voice transformed our way of understanding ourselves and our planet.

"His greatest hope was that students everywhere share his passion for discovery as the ultimate scientific foundation for future stewardship of our planet."Wilson, who died Sunday in Massachusetts, had become renowned for his advances in global conservation, and advised preeminent scientific and conservation organizations.

Related Topics

World Died Sunday Share

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai unique opportunity to build strong ..

Expo 2020 Dubai unique opportunity to build strong strategic relationship with U ..

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders divisional plan for promotion ..

Commissioner orders divisional plan for promotion of tourism:

1 minute ago
 Rain frustrates Indian batsmen, Olivier's absence ..

Rain frustrates Indian batsmen, Olivier's absence clarified

1 minute ago
 Senate passes resolution for promotion of EVs unan ..

Senate passes resolution for promotion of EVs unanimously

1 minute ago
 China expected to sell 27.5 mln vehicles in 2022

China expected to sell 27.5 mln vehicles in 2022

1 minute ago
 Benazir Bhutto 14th death anniversary observed

Benazir Bhutto 14th death anniversary observed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.