US Scrambled F-18 Destroyers To Escort Russia's Tu-142 Over Pacific Ocean-Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russia's Tu-142 antisubmarine aircraft were escorted by the US Navy's F-18 destroyers during a scheduled flight over the Pacific Ocean, Russia's Eastern Military District said on Friday.

"On April 23, two Tu-142 antisubmarine aircraft of the naval aviation of the Pacific Fleet conducted a scheduled 10-hour flight over the waters of the Pacific Ocean ...

At some stretches of the route, the Russian aircraft were escorted by the US Navy's F-18 carrier fighters," the Eastern Military District said in a statement, stressing that the Tu-142 flight was conducted in compliance with the international regulations on airspace use.

The Tu-142s covered around 8,000 kilometers (4,970 miles). Pilots practiced flights over featureless terrains, coordination during piloting in absence of radar control, and flight training in the far sea zone.

More Stories From World

